Borderless EUR balance

28 currency balances.

Hold up to 28 currencies in your account and switch between them in seconds — on the move, in the moment, or just when the rate is right.

You'll always get the real exchange rate and the low, transparent fees we're known for.

International bank details.

Once your account's set up, get your international bank details with a single click. You'll get:

  • Australian account number and BSB code
  • British account number and sort code
  • European IBAN
  • US account number and routing number

Use your bank details to get paid in Australia, Eurozone, US and UK and no-one pays any fees.

TransferWise debit Mastercard® — coming soon!

Use your TransferWise debit Mastercard around the world, with no sneaky fees or hidden charges.

  • Free to pay with currencies in your account
  • Free ATM withdrawals up to £200 / month
  • You only pay a small fee if you need to convert a currency, always fair and transparent — between 0.35% and 1%

Debit cards are currently available to borderless account-holders by invitation-only. Coming soon for everyone.

Always clear, transparent pricing.

Easy online setup.

Get your free account quickly and easily online.

Just complete your profile and upload your ID documents to verify your account for security. Then start sending and receiving money around the world.

I use it to pay my son’s tuition fees, my mortgage and spending abroad.

Gavin, father & business-owner

Coverage.

Get local bank details.

These currencies come with your very own bank details. Anyone can use these to pay you just like they'd pay a local.

British Pound

Get your own Account Number and Sort Code.

Euro

Get your own SWIFT/BIC and IBAN details.

US Dollar

Get your own Routing (ABA) and Account Number.

Australian Dollar

Get your own BSB Code and Account Number.

Hold & manage money.

You can hold and manage money in 28 different currencies. This lets you avoid exchange rate movements and prep for future transfers.

Send money to 50+ countries.

You can use money in your Borderless account to send to any of the currencies on TransferWise.

FAQs

It's free to set up your borderless account.

It's free to get your international bank details and free to receive money using those bank details.

There's a cheap, transparent fee to convert between currencies. You'll always see this upfront, so there's no nasty surprises.

We're currently inviting groups of customers with borderless accounts in the EEA to order a debit card.

If you already have a borderless account and are based in the EEA, you should receive an invitation from us before long. If you don’t have a borderless account yet, you can get set up today to make sure you get an early invitation to receive a card.

If you have any issues just get in touch with customer support, we’re always happy to help.

There's a cheap, upfront fee to convert currencies in your account. It depends on the currencies you're converting, but here are a few examples:

  • from GBP to EUR 0.5%
  • from GBP to INR 0.7%
  • from EUR to GBP 0.5%
  • from EUR to USD 0.5%
  • from USD to GBP 0.85%
  • from USD to EUR 1%
  • from AUD to GBP 0.7%
  • from AUD to USD 0.7%

You'll always see these fees upfront, so there are no nasty surprises. And you're guaranteed the mid-market exchange rate — like the one you see on Google.

It's free to add money to your account by bank transfer. There's a small fee for adding money to your account with a credit or debit card.

There's a small fixed fee of 50p / €0.60 to withdraw funds from your borderless account to another account.

This is the lowest we can charge to cover costs, and we're committed to getting the fee down over time.

TransferWise is an authorised Electronic Money Institution independently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

This means we're required by law to keep your money safe by storing it in a low-risk financial institution - in the Europe this is in our UK account with Barclays, in the US this is in our US account with Wells Fargo.

These accounts are reserved for customer money, this means your money is kept in a separate account from the money we use to run the business.

In the unlikely event TransferWise ceased to exist, your money would be paid back from this account, ie from Barclays or Wells Fargo.

Millions of customers trust TransferWise with their money. We move over £1 billion every month, and we take the safety and security of your money seriously.

