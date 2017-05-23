Welcome to business without borders.

Say bye to crazy bank fees and even crazier exchange rates. The Borderless account is here.

Borderless account local bank details
Instant local bank details
Beat bank fees. Get paid like a true local in the UK, US and Eurozone.
Easy multicurrency
Hold and manage your money in 15+ currencies for future payments.
Real exchange rates
Switch between currencies & make payments at the best possible rate.
Top-grade security
Trusted by one million people & businesses across 60+ countries.
Hear from our customers.

"Banking across borders used to be an expensive pain in the neck until TransferWise found a better way to do it."

"Unlike traditional accounts, the (Borderless account) charges no set up or monthly fees, and users can receive money for free."

"Hold money in 15 different currencies with account numbers for use in the UK, US and Europe."

An account built to save you money.

Old-fashioned bank accounts only work properly in one country and one currency. And it gets expensive when you try to use them across borders. TransferWise's new Borderless account solves all of this and saves you money.

Now you can send, receive and organise your money without crazy fees or even-crazier exchange rates - just a small, fair charge when your money moves between currencies.

No set up fees, no monthly fees, and no receiving fees. Pricing how it should be.

I never have to worry about fluctuations in exchange rates because I can hold money in both currencies.

Neil Walsh, Founder, Relay Design Agency Ltd

Bad exchange rates have no place in the world we’re building.

Banks and old-school money companies often hide the true cost of currency exchange and international transfers. They do it by converting your money at an unfair exchange rate which suits them, not you.

With your Borderless account, money always gets converted at the real exchange rate, with low fees and no surprise charges.

How TransferWise works.

TransferWise is built around clever peer-to-peer tech, so you always get the real ‘mid-market’ exchange rate – what you see on Google or XE.

More from TransferWise

Regulated by the FCA and financial authorities. Find out more

TransferWise already helps over 1 million customers save money on every continent.

35,000+ happy reviews on Trustpilot. Customers love TransferWise.

Founded in 2011 by the people who built Skype. Now a truly global team, always hiring.

We founded TransferWise to solve a huge problem for hundreds of millions of people.

Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, TransferWise founders

Read more about the mission

Coverage.

U.S. Dollar local bank details are provided to Borderless account holders by Community Federal Savings Bank, NYC, USA.

Get local bank details.

These currencies come with your very own bank details. Anyone can use these to pay you just like they'd pay a local.

British Pound

Get your own Account Number and Sort Code.

Euro

Get your own SWIFT/BIC and IBAN details.

US Dollar

Get your own Routing (ABA) and Account Number.

Hold & manage money.

You can hold and manage money in 15 different currencies. This lets you avoid exchange rate movements and prep for future transfers.

British Pound

Australian Dollar

Canadian Dollar

Swiss Franc

Danish Krone

Euro

Hong Kong Dollar

Hungarian Forint

Japanese Yen

Norwegian Krone

US Dollar

New Zealand Dollar

Polish Zloty

Swedish Krona

Singapore Dollar

Send money to 50+ countries.

You can use money in your Borderless account to send to any of the currencies on TransferWise.

United Arab Emirates Dirham

Australian Dollar

Bangladeshi Taka

Bulgarian Lev

Brazilian Real

Canadian Dollar

Swiss Franc

Chilean Peso

Chinese Yuan

Colombian Peso

Czech Koruna

Danish Krone

Euro

British Pound

Georgian Lari

Hong Kong Dollar

Croatian Kuna

Hungarian Forint

Indonesian Rupiah

Indian Rupee

Japanese Yen

South Korean Won

Sri Lankan Rupee

Moroccan Dirham

Mexican Peso

Malaysian Ringgit

Norwegian Krone

New Zealand Dollar

Philippine Peso

Pakistani Rupee

Polish Zloty

Romanian Leu

Russian Ruble

Swedish Krona

Singapore Dollar

Thai Baht

Turkish Lira

Ukranian Hryvnia

US Dollar

Vietnamese Dong

South African Rand

Go #Borderless.

