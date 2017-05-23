Say bye to crazy bank fees and even crazier exchange rates. The Borderless account is here.
"Banking across borders used to be an expensive pain in the neck until TransferWise found a better way to do it."Read article
"Unlike traditional accounts, the (Borderless account) charges no set up or monthly fees, and users can receive money for free."Read article
"Hold money in 15 different currencies with account numbers for use in the UK, US and Europe."Read article
Old-fashioned bank accounts only work properly in one country and one currency. And it gets expensive when you try to use them across borders. TransferWise's new Borderless account solves all of this and saves you money.
Now you can send, receive and organise your money without crazy fees or even-crazier exchange rates - just a small, fair charge when your money moves between currencies.
TransferWise is built around clever peer-to-peer tech, so you always get the real ‘mid-market’ exchange rate – what you see on Google or XE.
Regulated by the FCA and financial authorities. Find out more
TransferWise already helps over 1 million customers save money on every continent.
35,000+ happy reviews on Trustpilot. Customers love TransferWise.
Founded in 2011 by the people who built Skype. Now a truly global team, always hiring.
U.S. Dollar local bank details are provided to Borderless account holders by Community Federal Savings Bank, NYC, USA.
These currencies come with your very own bank details. Anyone can use these to pay you just like they'd pay a local.
Get your own Account Number and Sort Code.
Get your own SWIFT/BIC and IBAN details.
Get your own Routing (ABA) and Account Number.
You can hold and manage money in 15 different currencies. This lets you avoid exchange rate movements and prep for future transfers.
British Pound
Australian Dollar
Canadian Dollar
Swiss Franc
Danish Krone
Euro
Hong Kong Dollar
Hungarian Forint
Japanese Yen
Norwegian Krone
US Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Polish Zloty
Swedish Krona
Singapore Dollar
You can use money in your Borderless account to send to any of the currencies on TransferWise.
United Arab Emirates Dirham
Australian Dollar
Bangladeshi Taka
Bulgarian Lev
Brazilian Real
Canadian Dollar
Swiss Franc
Chilean Peso
Chinese Yuan
Colombian Peso
Czech Koruna
Danish Krone
Euro
British Pound
Georgian Lari
Hong Kong Dollar
Croatian Kuna
Hungarian Forint
Indonesian Rupiah
Indian Rupee
Japanese Yen
South Korean Won
Sri Lankan Rupee
Moroccan Dirham
Mexican Peso
Malaysian Ringgit
Norwegian Krone
New Zealand Dollar
Philippine Peso
Pakistani Rupee
Polish Zloty
Romanian Leu
Russian Ruble
Swedish Krona
Singapore Dollar
Thai Baht
Turkish Lira
Ukranian Hryvnia
US Dollar
Vietnamese Dong
South African Rand